BRIDGETON — A Cumberland County jury found a city man guilty of criminal mischief in a fire that caused $2 million in damage and displaced several tenants for about six months, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said Thursday.
Bruce Cisrow, 63, was found guilty Monday after a trial that lasted one week, but he was acquitted of aggravated arson and aggravated assault, Webb-McRae said in a news release.
On May 17, 2017, Cisrow set fire to clothes in two locations in his apartment at the Bridgeton High Rise, a Bridgeton Housing Authority property, Webb-McRae said. Police and firefighters arrived on the scene and saw Cisrow throwing objects out his window, she said.
BRIDGETON — A Cumberland County jury Friday found Clarence Jenkins, of Millville, guilty of …
In addition, Cisrow was yelling that he was going to jump and for them to contact President Donald Trump and the National Security Agency, Webb-McRae said.
The fire activated the sprinkler system, Webb-McRae said.
Cisrow faces three to five years in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for June 14, Webb-McRae said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.