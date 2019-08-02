BRIDGETON — A 46-year-old city man was indicted last week on attempted murder charges after allegedly stabbing a woman over 20 times in May outside a gas station.
Dorian Smith, of the first block of North Pearl Street, was also indicted on aggravated assault and possession of a weapon July 24, according to a grand jury list from Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae.
About 11 p.m. May 4, city police responded to the Sunoco Gas Station, 176 North Pearl Street, for a report of a stabbing, according to an affidavit of probable cause. There, they found a woman, whose name is redacted from the document, bleeding from several cuts to her body.
She told officers that she was stabbed by a man she knew as “Muslim,” and that he had ran towards North Laurel Street, according to the document.
Surveillance footage from the gas station showed the woman standing outside, and then Smith goes inside the business, coming out several minutes later and having a short conversation with the woman, before walking south on North Pearl Street, according to the affidavit. Soon after, Smith returns to the store, wearing a bandana covering the lower portion of his face, a do-rag and the same clothes he was wearing earlier.
Smith walked directly to the woman and stabbed her over 20 times, according to the document. The woman ran east towards North Pearl Street and Irving Avenue, but Smith caught up and stabbed her more until she fell to the ground.
Smith ran from her, only to be found by police on North Laurel Street with a cut on his leg, blood on his shoes, and a knife at his feet, according to the document. The victim, who was being treated by medical personnel, positively identified Smith as her attacker to police.
