BRIDGETON — A city man named Norris Glass III was arrested Saturday after police say he threw rocks into two stained glass windows at Holy Cross Church, causing $4,000 worth of damage.

According to a post on the Police Department's Facebook page, Glass, 40, was arrested after witnesses heard glass breaking and called 911 at 9:48 p.m. They reported seeing a heavyset man with dark clothing and a backpack run south on North Pearl Street.

Police found Glass, who they said matched the description, at the Riggins gas station on Pearl Street.

Glass was charged with criminal mischief and released on a summons.

