A Bridgeton man pleaded guilty Monday to bias crime against a 6-year-old girl, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday.
According to authorities, on June 28, 2018, Kyle Powell, 31, went on the social media website meetme.com and posted racially offensive words under two photos of the girl and threatened violence against her.
The girl’s mother was alarmed by the post and notified State Police. After being located by State Police and the Prosecutor’s Office, Powell told officers he takes offense to interracial relationships and created the posts specifically to intimidate and threaten the mother and her daughter because of their race, the Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release.
“Kyle Powell represents the worst that our society has to offer,” Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said. “Like a coward, he hid behind his keyboard and targeted an innocent 6-year-old girl with racial slurs simply because she was biracial.”
Powell also pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated assault with significant bodily injury stemming from a Nov. 7, 2018, incident in which he punched and kicked a fellow inmate in the Atlantic County jail, where he is currently being held.
He is expected to be sentenced to five years in prison when he is sentenced March 6.
