BRIDGETON — After getting into an argument last week, a city man punched and choked a woman until she went unconscious, according to court documents, then dragged her dead body from a warehouse to the Cohansey River, where police found her unclothed the next day.
Patrick Spann, 39, who has been charged in the May 21 murder of 37-year-old Tracy L. Dubois, of Rogers Avenue, had blood spots on his clothes and his hands were covered in blood when police arrested him last Friday, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
Spann, whose last known address is on Bank Street, has also been charged with desecration of human remains, tampering with physical evidence and theft of Dubois’ prescription drugs, among other charges.
Spann’s detention hearing, slated for Thursday afternoon, was postponed after the state was granted a three-day continuance, court records show. He’s now scheduled to appear virtually 1 p.m. Tuesday before county Superior Court Judge Robert Malestein.
About 8 a.m. last Friday, officers responded to a former commercial property in the 100 block of Grove Street after receiving a 911 tip, according to a post on the city Police Department’s Facebook page. After searching the area, officers found Dubois’ body.
Spann told police he and Dubois had a verbal argument over another man, according to the affidavit.
He also told police they “got into a physical altercation, which he described himself as blacking out, beating and choking the victim until she became unconscious,” according to the affidavit, before leaving the warehouse but then returning to drag Dubois’ body to the river, taking off her clothes at some point.
Two witnesses, whose identities were not included in the court documents, were in the warehouse when they heard the fight and left, according to the document. Spann found the pair the next morning and asked them to help move Dubois’ body to conceal it more.
Police said Spann’s hands were covered in blood and there were blood spots and spatter on his clothing, and he had two lacerations on his right hand, which was also “excessively swollen.”
Police have not released a motive for the killing but have indicated Spann and Dubois were acquaintances.
