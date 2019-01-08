BRIDGETON — A city man will spend at least eight years in prison for shooting a Millville man in the back in 2016.
Antwon McGriff, 37, was sentenced Monday in the Jan. 25, 2016, shooting of Victor Bernal at the Country Meadows Mobile Home Park in Millville.
Authorities found Bernal in his car with a gunshot wound to his upper back. McGriff later surrendered to law enforcement and told police the gun went off accidentally when he confronted Bernal about an incident that had occurred the previous day.
He was found guilty in November of possession of a handgun for unlawful purposes and unlawful possession of a handgun. The jury acquitted McGriff of attempted murder and several counts of aggravated assault.
Judge Cristen D'Arrigo sentenced McGriff to 16 years in state prison with an eight-year period of parole ineligibility for possession of a handgun for unlawful purposes. He will serve a concurrent eight-year sentence with a four-year period of parole ineligibility for unlawful possession of a handgun.
