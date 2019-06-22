BRIDGETON — A city man was sentenced to 65 years in prison Friday for the 2017 fatal shooting of Celeste Cannon.
Donald Scurry, who was found guilty of murder, possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a firearm, hindering his own apprehension and possession of a firearm by a convicted person May 1, was sentenced by Judge Cristen D’Arrigo in Cumberland County Superior Court.
Scurry, who received a 55-year sentence for the murder, must serve 85% before he is eligible for parole through the No Early Release Act, according to a news release from the county Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae.
He also received a concurrent five-year sentenced for hindering his own apprehension, and a consecutive 10-year sentence with a five-year period of parole ineligibility for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Also on Friday, Charles Clark, of Millville, received eight years in prison with four years of parole ineligibility for unlawful possession of a handgun in the case, and a concurrent four-year sentenced for hindering the apprehension of Scurry, according to the release.
Clark was found guilty of unlawful possession of a handgun, hindering the apprehension of another, tampering with evidence and obstruction in connection to the murder May 1.
On Sept. 20, 2017, Millville police and investigators from the Prosecutor’s Office responded to a homicide in the 100 block of West Main Street in Millville, according to the release. Cannon, 24, was found dead from a gunshot wound to her head.
Surveillance video and cell phone records placed Scurry in the area at the time of the murder and officials determined that he shot Cannon.
In addition, the gun was found under the Maurice River Bridge in Commercial Township a week later.
Investigators found that Clark and his girlfriend dropped Scurry off at the home on the night of the murder and picked him up later on, according to the release. They also learned that Clark threw an object over the bridge the night of the murder and determined that it was the handgun used to kill Cannon.
