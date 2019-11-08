Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
MILLVILLE — Two Bridgeton men were charged Thursday after allegedly killing a man the day before in a city apartment.
At 11:27 p.m. Wednesday, city police and Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office investigators responded to the Delsea Gardens Apartment Complex for a report of a shooting, according to a news release from the Prosecutor’s Office. There, they found Derrick Harris, 31, unresponsive on the floor of an apartment.
Harris had been shot multiple times, the Prosecutor's Office said.
Sign up for MORNING KICKSTART plus other valuable EMAIL NEWSLETTERS and never miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
VIEW & SUBSCRIBE HERE
On Thursday, Gregory Coombs, 41, and Deontray Gross, 32, were charged in the fatal shooting.
Coombs was charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose, burglary and certain person not to possess a firearm.
Gross was charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information can call city police Detective Ricardo Ramos at 856-825-7010 or Prosecutor’s Detective Harvey Calixto at 856-453-0486 or 856-207-2999.
Gateway Head Start of Vineland hands on art experience at The Barn Studio of Art
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
Gateway Head Start of Vineland hands on art experience at The Barn Studio of Art
Gateway Head Start of Vineland hands on art experience at The Barn Studio of Art
Gateway Head Start of Vineland hands on art experience at The Barn Studio of Art
Gateway Head Start of Vineland hands on art experience at The Barn Studio of Art
Gateway Head Start of Vineland hands on art experience at The Barn Studio of Art
Gateway Head Start of Vineland hands on art experience at The Barn Studio of Art
Gateway Head Start of Vineland hands on art experience at The Barn Studio of Art
Gateway Head Start of Vineland hands on art experience at The Barn Studio of Art
Gateway Head Start of Vineland hands on art experience at The Barn Studio of Art
Gateway Head Start of Vineland hands on art experience at The Barn Studio of Art
Gateway Head Start of Vineland hands on art experience at The Barn Studio of Art
Gateway Head Start of Vineland hands on art experience at The Barn Studio of Art
Gateway Head Start of Vineland hands on art experience at The Barn Studio of Art
Gateway Head Start of Vineland hands on art experience at The Barn Studio of Art
Gateway Head Start of Vineland hands on art experience at The Barn Studio of Art
Gateway Head Start of Vineland hands on art experience at The Barn Studio of Art
Gateway Head Start of Vineland hands on art experience at The Barn Studio of Art
Gateway Head Start of Vineland hands on art experience at The Barn Studio of Art
Gateway Head Start of Vineland hands on art experience at The Barn Studio of Art
Gateway Head Start of Vineland hands on art experience at The Barn Studio of Art
Gateway Head Start of Vineland hands on art experience at The Barn Studio of Art
Gateway Head Start of Vineland hands on art experience at The Barn Studio of Art
Gateway Head Start of Vineland hands on art experience at The Barn Studio of Art
My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.