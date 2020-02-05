Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
BRIDGETON — Officials are working daily to find missing 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez, city police Chief Michael Gaimari Sr. said Tuesday, amid negative social media posts and tips from psychic investigators.
“The case remains front and center,” Gaimari said in a post on the department’s Facebook page. “Investigators have pursued and continue to pursue every investigative lead and possibility and I believe they have made significant progress in the overall investigation even though we have not located the child or determined the exact circumstances surrounding her disappearance.”
There have also been several citizen-led searched and flyer campaigns. On Sunday, hundreds combed the area around the school Dulce attended, 6abc reported, after a psychic told the family that she was dead and buried behind the school.
In addition to city police, investigators from the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office, State Police and FBI are all involved in the case, which includes ground searches with and without dogs, reviewing “exorbitant” amounts of video, and witness and potential witness interviews, Gaimari said. Officials are using resources from the county, state and the federal missing person and child abduction units.
They’ve also followed up on tips from psychics, he said, “’only’ when the information ‘may’ have some ‘slight possible connection.’” However, following “’random’ information” would take investigators away from “legitimate avenues of investigation,” he added.
“Law enforcement understands that the lack of information on the whereabouts of Dulce or the definite circumstances surrounding her disappearance causes apprehension in the community and among those close to her and the family,” Gaimari said. “But we have to remain focused on the task at hand and rely on a factual-based investigation to attain an eventual conclusion.”
He cautioned the public about falling prey to “erroneous and unsubstantiated” information on social media.
“It’s easy to post that police or the city or county or anyone is not doing enough when we have not located Dulce, and I understand,” he said. “But I can assure you that all the agencies involved, inclusive of the City of Bridgeton, Mayor Kelly and City Council are fully committed in resolving this investigation and have contributed all resources available, including substantial amounts of overtime for investigators throughout the past four months.”
The investigation will not be conducted in the media, either news or social, Gaimari said, and there have been more than 5,000 flyers posted or distributed in the community and updates are regularly shared.
“I still believe there is legitimate information out there that could help,” he said. “And I’m urging those that have that information to contact us by calling or through TIP411 anonymous text line, subtext Bridgeton.”
Anyone with information can call Bridgeton police at 856-451-0033 or the FBI at 800-CALL-FBI. Pictures or videos can be uploaded to fbi.gov/alavez.
