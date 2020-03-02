emx_20200107_nws_dulce 10

Noema Alavez Perez, mother of Dulce Maria Alavez, clutches a picture of her daughter during a march to Bridgeton City Hall on Jan. 6.

BRIDGETON — City police Chief Michael A. Gaimari Sr. dispelled rumors Sunday night that Ohio police had found missing 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez dead over the weekend.

False information was circulated that police in Austintown, Ohio, had found the missing girl, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. Gaimari said it was false.

Dulce disappeared Sept. 16 while playing with her 3-year-old brother in City Park. Her mother, Noema Alavez Perez, 19, was sitting in her car with an 8-year-old relative at the time.

State Police issued an Amber Alert for Dulce a day after she went missing. Since the girl’s disappearance, officials have searched for her using dogs, helicopters and boats, to no avail.

Police in Austintown conducted a search based on an unsubstantiated tip they received, according to the post. They didn’t find anything or any information pertaining to the investigation.

City police investigators, as well as the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office, State Police and the FBI are still working on the case, following up all substantive leads and tips that are provided, according to the post. They’re also looking for any new information that could help the investigation.

However, investigators have received “erroneous information from less-than-credible sources,” according to the post, which have resulted in manpower being redirected in the efforts and hinders finding Dulce and figuring out the circumstances surrounding her disappearance.

The investigation is still ongoing, and “there is no information received to indicate the child’s well-being at this time,” according to the post.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is urged to call the department at 856-451-0033 or utilize the anonymous TIP411 text line, subtext “Bridgeton.”

