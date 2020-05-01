BRIDGETON — City police issued nearly 40 summonses to five people who were part of a group of motorcyclists and four-wheeler operators who illegally drove through the city last weekend, police said.
Police Chief Michael Gaimari said officers are still reviewing video from police units and businesses to identify other riders, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. Each person identified will be issued several summonses.
Police did not release the identities of those who have been issued summonses.
The department received a number of calls over the weekend and officers used their mobile video recorders, or MVRs, to track and capture many of those riding, according to the post.
Enforcement will continue, with officers stationed in certain areas over upcoming weekends to continue the investigation, according to the post. Additional cameras have been placed at several locations.
"We already has a near fatal motorcycle crash about 10 days ago on Elmer St., " Gaimari said. "We need to protect the public and those that are riding recklessly through the city."
Police urged anyone with information about the riders to contact police or use the department’s TIP411 anonymous tip line, subtext "Bridgeton."
