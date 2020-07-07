Bridgeton police
BRIDGETON — City police are investigating an arson Friday night at the Burlington Manor Apartments.

At 7:36 p.m., juveniles were seen going into the laundry room at the apartments in the first block of South Burlington Road and then quickly leaving, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

Moments later, there was smoke in the room and then fire erupted, police said.

Nearby apartments were evacuated, but no injuries were reported, police said.

Officials asked any witnesses to contact police Detective Zac Martorana at 856-451-0033, extension 116 or use the BPD TIP411 system to keep information confidential.

