BRIDGETON — City police are investigating an arson Friday night at the Burlington Manor Apartments.
At 7:36 p.m., juveniles were seen going into the laundry room at the apartments in the first block of South Burlington Road and then quickly leaving, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
PLEASANTVILLE — A 29-year-old Camden man was charged Sunday with unlawful possession of a we…
Moments later, there was smoke in the room and then fire erupted, police said.
Nearby apartments were evacuated, but no injuries were reported, police said.
Officials asked any witnesses to contact police Detective Zac Martorana at 856-451-0033, extension 116 or use the BPD TIP411 system to keep information confidential.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.