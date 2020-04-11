BRIDGETON — Police are investigating after a shooting Friday night at the Burlington Manor Apartments.
At 9:26 p.m., officers responded to the apartments in the first block of Burlington Road for a report of gunfire, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. No injuries were reported.
The victims, whom police did not identify, said they were inside their apartment when they heard shots being fired outside, according to the post.
Officers found four bullet holes through rear glass and into the home and another seven bullet holes in the siding outside, according to the post. Numerous spent casings were found in the rear yard.
A bullet was found in the couch, where children had been sitting and watching television, police said, as well as “one through a closet and stairwell and one was in the wall separating one apartment from the other.”
