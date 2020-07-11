BRIDGETON — City police are investigating a Thursday afternoon gunfight on Cohansey Street.
At 3:55 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of the street for a report of gunshots, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
BRIDGETON — A city man charged with killing 37-year-old Tracy L. Dubois last month before dr…
A man wearing a blue and white surgical mask was walking west on the sidewalk, firing multiple rounds from a black handgun at a two-door, tan car, police said. At the same time, a passenger in the car was firing back at the man on the sidewalk.
The car left the area, going north on Cohansey Street, while the man left in the opposite direction on foot, police said.
BRIDGETON — Police are investigating an alleged arson Friday night at the Burlington Manor A…
Police described the man in the mask as Black with short hair, thin build, approximately 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall and about 20 to 25-years-old.
Multiple homes were struck by gunfire, police said, but no injuries were reported.
Police asked any witnesses to contact department detectives at 856-451-0033 or through their confidential TIP411 system.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.