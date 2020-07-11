Bridgeton police
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

BRIDGETON — City police are investigating a Thursday afternoon gunfight on Cohansey Street.

At 3:55 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of the street for a report of gunshots, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

A man wearing a blue and white surgical mask was walking west on the sidewalk, firing multiple rounds from a black handgun at a two-door, tan car, police said. At the same time, a passenger in the car was firing back at the man on the sidewalk.

The car left the area, going north on Cohansey Street, while the man left in the opposite direction on foot, police said.

Police described the man in the mask as Black with short hair, thin build, approximately 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall and about 20 to 25-years-old.

Multiple homes were struck by gunfire, police said, but no injuries were reported.

Police asked any witnesses to contact department detectives at 856-451-0033 or through their confidential TIP411 system.

Look Back at local Police and Fire Departments

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments