BRIDGETON — City police are investigating a shooting Sunday night, but no injuries or damage has been reported.
At 9:04 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Grove Street for a report of gunshots, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. There, they found “numerous” spent casings of various calibers in the road way.
The incident is under investigation, police said, as well as three residential burglaries, four car burglaries and a stolen car that all occurred between Friday and Sunday.
