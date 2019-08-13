BRIDGETON — Police are investigating after an early Sunday morning shooting let one man wounded.
At 3:25 a.m., police responded to Inspira Medical Center for a gunshot victim, according to a post on the city’s police department Facebook page. There, officers spoke to the victim, who was not identified, but told police that he was taken to the hospital by another person.
MAYS LANDING — Nahquil Lovest was playing with what he thought was an unloaded gun last mont…
The victim told police that he was in the Burlington Manor Apartment Complex speaking to a group of people when he was punched in the face, noticing later that he had been shot in the abdomen, police said.
He was flown to Cooper Hospital as a precaution for treatment.
BRIDGETON — More than a year after 9-year-old Jennifer “Chikis” Trejo was killed by a stray …
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.