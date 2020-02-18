Bridgeton police
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

BRIDGETON — City police are investigating two separate weekend incidents in which a woman’s purse was taken from her car and a man’s car was taken from him at gunpoint.

About 10:45 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the American Legion in the first block of North Burlington Road for a car burglary, according to a news release from city police. The victim said that the front passenger side window of her Kia Sedona was shattered and her purse was taken from the front seat.

Police did not release the identity of the victim, but added that the she said the Michael Kors purse was valued at $50 and contained personal items.

Then, at 10:41 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to Spruce Street and Garfield Avenue for a report of an armed robbery, according to the release. The victim said that a black male approached him in an alleyway, pointing a gun at him.

The suspect got into the victim’s car and drove away, police said. However, officers found the car parked in the 300 block of Spruce Street.

Police did not release the identity of the victim.

