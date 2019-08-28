Bridgeton police
BRIDGETON — Police have been investigating a robbery and a burglary last weekend that netted thieves more than $5,000 in jewelry and $700 in cash.

At 5:18 a.m. Saturday, officers went to the 100 block of North Pearl Street after a robbery report, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. The victim, who was not identified, told officers he was walking when he was approached by a black man wearing blue jeans and a gray sweatshirt with a hood tied tightly around his face.

The man grabbed the victim’s pocket and removed a wallet with $700 inside, police said. The victim chased the suspect but lost sight of him.

At 1:46 a.m. Saturday, officers went to Spring Street after a burglary report, according to the post. The victim, who was not identified, told police the house had been empty since 6 p.m. Saturday, but when family members returned home they noticed that someone had come in through a side window and left through a side door.

Several pieces of jewelry were missing, totaling $5,050, police said.

