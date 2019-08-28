BRIDGETON — City police are investigating a robbery and a burglary last weekend that netted suspects over $5,000 in jewelry and $700 in cash.
At 5:18 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 100 block of North Pearl Street for a robbery, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. The victim, who was not identified, told officers that he was walking when he was approached by a black male wearing a blue jeans and a gray sweatshirt with a hood tied tightly around his face.
The suspect grabbed the victim’s pocket and removed a wallet with $700 inside, police said. The victim chased the suspect but lost sight of him.
At 1:46 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to Spring Street for a burglary, according to the post. The victim, who was not identified, told police that the house was empty since 6 p.m. Saturday, but when the family returned home they noticed that someone had come in through a side window and left out of a side door.
Several pieces of jewelry were missing totaling $5,050, police said.
