BRIDGETON — Police asked for the public’s help Wednesday to find a missing 18-year-old woman.
Myiah Thompson was last seen about 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
Thompson is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 130 pounds with a rose tattoo on her shoulder and a tattoo of "Angel" on her neck, according to the post.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts can call police at 856-451-0033.
