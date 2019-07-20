missing

Samir Holloway was last seen in the Ivy Square Apartment Complex, also known as Bridgeton Villas, Bridgeton police say.

 Bridgeton Police Department / Provided

BRIDGETON — Police asked for the public’s help finding a missing 5-year-old boy Saturday.

Samir Holloway was last seen in the Ivy Square Apartment Complex, also known as Bridgeton Villas, according to a post on the Police Department’s Facebook page.

He has short braids and was last seen wearing a white tank top, blue shorts and blue flip-flops, police said.

Anyone who has seen Samir or has information can call police at 856-451-0033.

