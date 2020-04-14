BRIDGETON — A 17-year-old was seriously injured Saturday evening after crashing a dirt bike into a parked truck, police said.
At 4:57 p.m., police and other emergency personnel responded to the first block of Elmer Street for a crash, according to a Sunday post on the department’s Facebook page. There, they found a crash involving a dirt bike.
A city teen was driving a 2002 Yamaha YZ250 east on Elmer Street at a high rate of speed with no helmet on when he lost control and hit a parked 2010 Ford Fusion, according to the post. He was ejected from the bike.
Police did not identify the teen, who was flown to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, police said.
The crash is under investigation.
