We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

BRIDGETON — A city woman was charged Saturday with violating Gov. Phil Murphy’s COVID-19 mandate after she was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run accident.

Dionicia Zapoteco, 36, of the 300 block of North Pearl Street, was charged with driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest and violating the emergency orders, according to a news release from the state Attorney General’s Office.

Bridgeton teen seriously injured after Saturday dirt bike crash BRIDGETON — A 17-year-old was seriously injured Saturday evening after crashing a dirt bike …

Zapoteco was allegedly involved in an accident on Bank Street, according to the release.

Violations of the emergency orders surrounding COVID-19 are considered disorderly person's offenses, which carry up to six months in jail, a maximum $1,000 fine or both.