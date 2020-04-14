BRIDGETON — A city woman was charged Saturday with violating Gov. Phil Murphy’s COVID-19 mandate after she was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run accident.
Dionicia Zapoteco, 36, of the 300 block of North Pearl Street, was charged with driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest and violating the emergency orders, according to a news release from the state Attorney General’s Office.
Zapoteco was allegedly involved in an accident on Bank Street, according to the release.
Violations of the emergency orders surrounding COVID-19 are considered disorderly person's offenses, which carry up to six months in jail, a maximum $1,000 fine or both.
