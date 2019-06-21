BRIDGETON — A city woman was indicted Wednesday in the February murder of her toddler son and hiding his burnt remains.

Nakira M. Griner, 24, was also indicted on disturbing human remains, tampering, endangering and false public alarm, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office.

Griner reported her son, Daniel Griner Jr., missing about 6:36 p.m. Feb. 8. She told police that he had been abducted.

The Child Abduction Response Team, city police, the Prosecutor’s Office, State Police and New Jersey State Park Police bloodhounds searched for the boy.

About 3 a.m. the next morning, a child’s remains were found in the yard of Griner’s home in the first block of Woodland Drive.

She is currently housed in the Cape May County jail.

