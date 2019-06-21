BRIDGETON — A city woman was indicted Wednesday in the February murder of her toddler son and hiding his burnt remains.
Nakira M. Griner, 24, was also indicted on disturbing human remains, tampering, endangering and false public alarm, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office.
BRIDGETON — The city woman charged in the February murder of her toddler son and hiding his …
Griner reported her son, Daniel Griner Jr., missing about 6:36 p.m. Feb. 8. She told police that he had been abducted.
The Child Abduction Response Team, city police, the Prosecutor’s Office, State Police and New Jersey State Park Police bloodhounds searched for the boy.
Police: Mom accused of killing toddler son says she struck him because he wouldn't 'eat nor listen to her'
BRIDGETON — A mother accused of killing her toddler son told police she struck the boy becau…
About 3 a.m. the next morning, a child’s remains were found in the yard of Griner’s home in the first block of Woodland Drive.
She is currently housed in the Cape May County jail.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.