BRIDGETON — City police are investigating a burglary and armed robbery where over $1,700 in jewelry and an iPhone and cash were taken during incidents Tuesday and Wednesday night.
About 10:14 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the 600 block of Buckshutem Road for a residential burglary that occurred between 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m., according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. The victim, who was not identified, noticed that the front door was unlocked when they entered the home, and that the inside was in disarray.
A window air-conditioning unit was pushed inside a bedroom window, police said, and was the point of entry. Missing from the home were gold chains and cross charms, gold hoop earrings and a set of earrings with a flower on them valued at $1,350, and a gold bracelet with “Skylar” on it valued at $430.
In addition, about $40 in cash and coins were taken from a piggy bank, police said.
Then, at 3:21 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to Walnut and Marion streets for an armed robbery, according to the post. The victim, who was not identified, told police that he was helping a friend work on a car in the 100 block of Walnut Street when they saw two men approach the car, both wearing black shirts around their faces so only their eyes were showing.
The victim told police that one of the men approached him and pulled what the victim felt was a handgun from him waist, then pointed the gun at him and demanded money.
He handed over an iPhone 6s and a black wallet that held $60 to $70 in cash, police said. Then, both suspects ran south on Walnut Street, turning to head into an alleyway between Elmer and Marion streets.
One suspect was described as a younger, short black man with “bulging” eyes, wearing a back hooded sweatshirt with white writing on the front; the other was described as a heavy-set black man, about 5 foot 9 inches to 6 feet tall.
