BRIGANTINE — A city boy was charged twice in the past week after allegedly stealing two different cars before crashing them into a pole and a parked car.
About 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to 14th Street South and West Brigantine Avenue for a report that a car crashed into a pole, according to a news release from city police. The caller said that the vehicle was now unoccupied with no one nearby.
Sgt. Glasser and Officer Panas investigated the crash, and Officers Blake and Craver went to the address of the registered owner of the car and found that it had been stolen from the owner’s driveway, according to the news release.
Glasser and Blake began to check the surrounding area for suspects, and Glasser found a boy inside a parked vehicle two block away who appeared to be rummaging through it, police said. Officers determined that he had taken the first vehicle from the owner’s driveway before crashing it.
The boy, whose identity was not release by police, was taken into custody, processed and turned over to a parent, police said.
Then, about 3:40 a.m. Sunday, the same boy was reported as a run away, police said. While investigatizang, Panas saw his driving a vehicle that was later found to be stolen.
Officer Craver attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the boy drove away, striking a parked car on East Brigantine Avenue, police said. He then drove to the dead end of the avenue at the sea wall and was arrested.
Charges have been filed in juvenile court for both incidents, police said, and motor vehicle summonses have been issued.
The boy was a stranger to both the owners of the stolen vehicles, which were left unlocked, police said, urging residents to lock their cars.
“Do not leave your keys in your car and if you have a vehicle with a push start, secure your key fob in your house as far away from the vehicle as possible,” police said. “Please help us prevent these crimes of opportunity from continuing to happen.”
