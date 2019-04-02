BRIGANTINE — Police charged an 18-year-old city man Monday with burglarizing cars for the fifth time since August.
Officers Kenneth Panas and Nicholas Crosson arrested Daniel Pino in the 100 block of Eighth Street South. A witness identified Pino as the suspect, police said.
Officer Brad Huot found items Pino had in his possession were stolen from inside another vehicle in the 300 block of Fifth Street South.
Pino was charged with one count of theft, two counts of burglary and one count of credit card theft. He was taken to the Atlantic County jail.
— Amanda Auble
