BRIGANTINE — City police asked for the public’s help Tuesday after a shooting last week that left the intended victim uninjured.
About midnight Friday, officers responded to the 3700 block of Brigantine Boulevard for a report of shots fired, according to a press release from the department. There, they found the target, who had not been struck by gunfire.
Police did not release the identity of the victim.
Police said they have reason to believe that it was an isolated incident and residents should not be worried about random attacks in the city. However, they added that residents should remain vigilant and careful, reporting all suspicious activity.
The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to contact police at 609-266-7414.
Tips can also be forwarded to the Atlantic County Crime Stoppers, which offers cash rewards for information leading to the arrest and indictment of those who commit crimes, at 609-652-1234 or 800-658-8477 (TIPS) or visit the Crime Stoppers Website at crimestoppersatlantic.com.
