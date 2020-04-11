BRIGANTINE — Police officers saved a stranded seal last week after it made its way from the beach to the yard of a city home, officials said Saturday.
Early April 2, police responded to the beach after a 911 call came into dispatch that there was a seal in distress stranded on the beach, according to a news release from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.
“It was definitely not the first time that we got a call for a seal,” Patrolman Corey Sprague said. “So the squad goes out and it was a really nice day and we drove on the beach to see if we could locate the seal. But we didn’t see this seal.”
After about 25 minutes passed, the officers left the beach, according to the release. But then dispatch radioed again, saying there was a call for a seal spotted near the road at 24th and Ocean avenues.
“And sure enough, we get over there and a seal is squirming across someone’s yard,” Sprague said. “This seal was trying to cross the street and it was not deterred by the police cars or the officers. This seal was on a mission to get somewhere.”
The seal was about four feet long and rolled over on to its back, showing off its belly, according to the news release.
Officers protected the seal from traffic as it made its way into the road, according to the release. The Marine Mammal Stranding Center arrived to rescue it, removing it and taking it to safety.
