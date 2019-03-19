Carousel Atlantic icon.jpg

BRIGANTINE — Police have asked neighbors for surveillance footage to help them locate a man suspected of vandalizing several homes Monday.

At 5:22 a.m., police received a report of a man committing acts of vandalism in the 500 blocks of Lafayette Boulevard and West Shore Drive.

Police said the man ran from Lafayette Boulevard down Caverly Road toward Risley Road and Hackney Place after he was confronted by the 911 caller. He was gone upon police arrival.

Police described the suspect as a white man with a short, stocky build wearing a black shirt and jeans.

Capt. Tom Wodazak described the vandalism as minor property damage to several houses in the area but declined to give any more details.

Police said they are attempting to notify homeowners of damage.

Police ask anyone with residential video surveillance in the area to check their cameras to see whether they have footage of the subject in question. They also ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call police at 609-266-7414. Tips can be left anonymously.

