BRIGANTINE — Police are warning residents to secure their cars at night after a rash of burglaries and car thefts.
In the past two weeks, police have received reports of four stolen cars and several car burglaries, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. A common theme in the cases is that the cars are left unlocked and/or the keys were left in the cars.
Officers are investigating each report and urge residents to lock their car doors and take the keys inside, police said. They also asked residents with surveillance cameras to check footage for suspicious activity, such as people they don’t know pulling on car door handles to see whether they are unlocked.
“Brigantine is a great and safe place to live, work and visit — but no community is immune to crimes of opportunity,” according to the post.
Any suspicious activity or crimes can be reported to the department by calling 609-266-7414.
