BRIGANTINE — A 17-year-old city boy was arrested Friday after police say he wielded a sword during a confrontation with another juvenile.

City police responded to a residence on Lighthouse Drive for a report of an impending fight between two juveniles, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. The caller told police that one of them had a sword.

When Officer Seidel arrived, he watched the juvenile with the sword run from the home, jumping fences and running through yards to escape police, according to the post. Officers Crosson and Corcoran joined Seidel in the search and Corcoran found the boy hiding in bushes on Delmar Court.

He was taken into custody without further incident, police said.

Police said that the boy went to the home with the intent to engage another juvenile in a confrontation, forcing entry into the home and getting a “sword from his backpack and brandished it, showing his intention to use it against the other juvenile.”

Police seized a 27-inch sword.

The teen was charged with second-degree burglary, third-degree aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and fourth-degree obstruction.

He was remanded to Harborfields Juvenile Detention Center in Egg Harbor City.

