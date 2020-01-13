NEW YORK CITY — A Bronx man accused of kidnapping a woman from Atlantic City in February to rape her and force her into sex trafficking was arrested last week.
David Williams, who is also known as “Pap,” “Pap Avilii” and “Daddy,” also allegedly forced a 14-year-old girl into the sex trafficking scheme, forcing the pair to engage in sex acts with clients in exchange for money, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Williams was charged Tuesday with several counts, including of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking by force, threats of force, fraud or coercion, sex trafficking of a minor – which carry a maximum term of life in prison upon conviction - coercion and kidnapping.
“It is reprehensible that a person would forcibly coerce another human being into sex and seek to profit from it, and for allegedly doing so, Williams now faces life in prison,” U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman said. “Human trafficking continues to be a priority for this Office, and I commend the FBI’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force for aggressively pursuing cases to bring sexual predators to justice.”
From December 2018 through February 2019, Williams, along with another person, identified as “CC-1,” ran a sex trafficking business, according to the release. The other person also worked as a prostitute in the business.
In February, the pair kidnapped an Atlantic City woman and took her to the Bronx, officials said. When the woman resisted being trafficked for sex, Williams waved a gun and threatened to hurt the woman unless she complied. He also raped the woman at least once after threatening her with the gun.
Officials did not release the identity of the woman.
The previous December, Williams and his partner recruited a 14-year-old girl to work in the sex trafficking business, according to the release. The pair advertised the girl for sex and directed her to engage in sex acts with clients in exchange for money, forcing the girl to turn over the money she made.
The New York City Police Department, FBI and the New York Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force investigated.
