MAYS LANDING — A Brooklyn, New York, man was sentenced to 20 years in prison Friday on drug, firearm and bail-jumping charges, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said Friday.
Dakwan Taylor, 41, was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, certain persons not to possess a firearm and bail-jumping.
Taylor was arrested in July 2017 in Atlantic City following a motor vehicle stop. He was initially charged with the drug and weapons offenses and pleaded guilty to those charges in August 2017.
But the Prosecutor's Office said Taylor failed to appear at his sentencing on those charges and was indicted for bail jumping.
On Feb. 17, 2018, Taylor was arrested in Sussex County, Delaware, on drug-dealing and firearm possession charges.
He was sentenced in Delaware to three consecutive four-year terms. Once sentenced in Delaware, Taylor was transported back to New Jersey for sentencing there, the Prosecutor's Office said.
Taylor must serve at least nine years in New Jersey, which will run concurrent to his 12-year Delaware sentence.
