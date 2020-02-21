A Brooklyn woman has been charged with operating a house of prostitution in Egg Harbor Township, the Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.
After a five-month investigation, detectives and agents from the Sheriff’s Office, Egg Harbor Township Police Department and the FBI Human Trafficking and Child Exploitation Task Force searched a Delilah Road residence that was suspected of operating as a brothel for at least two years, Undersheriff Mike Petuskey said in a news release.
The establishment had been entertaining as many as 10 customers per day, Petuskey said. The investigation was initiated after authorities received a tip from a concerned citizen about prostitution activity at the residence.
Detectives seized evidence of prostitution and cash from the residence, Petuskey said.
Heng Wan, 42, of Brooklyn, was arrested and charged with operating a house of prostitution and released on a summons pending court, Petuskey said.
No additional information is available at this time, he said.
