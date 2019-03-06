VINELAND — Police arrested a Buena Borough man last Thursday after they say he set fire to a car outside a home in the city last month.
Police and firefighters responded to the 700 block of South West Avenue about 12:30 a.m. Feb. 17 for a Hyundai Elantra that was on fire in the driveway of a home.
Rafael Vazquez, of the 300 block of Harding Highway in the Landisville section of Buena, was named a suspect after police said they retrieved surveillance footage from a neighboring home showing a suspect approaching the Hyundai and setting it on fire, running away and then entering another vehicle.
Vazquez was charged with one count of aggravated arson. He was taken to the Cumberland County jail.
