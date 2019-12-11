BUENA — Two residents of the Minotola section of the borough were arrested Tuesday after police found marijuana, fentanyl and cash in a home.
Franklin Township police executed a search warrant at a home in the 100 block of East Pacific Avenue after a two-month investigation, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. There, they found over 50 grams of marijuana, several wax fentanyl folds and almost $1,000 in cash.
Tyreak Nevius, 18, was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Anthony Velez, 26, was arrested on active warrants out of Franklin Township and was charged with possession of marijuana under 50 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Both men were released on summonses.
