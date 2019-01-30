Buena Regional High School’s boys soccer coach and a professional mixed martial arts were arrested last week and charged with selling marijuana, Franklin Township police said Tuesday.
Stevan Austino, the boys soccer coach at Buena, and Michael Wilcox, a mixed martial artistes with Cape Fury, were arrested Jan. 22 after Franklin Township police conducted a motor vehicle stop in the parking lot of a business in the Malaga section of the Gloucester County township.
Buena Superintendent David Cappuccio Jr. and Athletic Director Dave Albertson did not return phone calls seeking comment Wednesday regarding Austino’s arrest.
Austino is a 2010 Buena graduate and former soccer player for the Chiefs. He was a first-team Press All-star as a senior after scoring a team-high 28 goals in the 2009 season
Wilcox, 31, is scheduled to fight Philadelphia's Kyle Daukaus for the vacant CFFC middleweight championship on Feb. 16 at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.
"We are aware of the situation and are gathering more information," said Cage Fury Championship owner Rob Haydak.
Wilcox (6-3) has won four of his last five fights, all by first-round submission. He is a 2005 Buena Regional graduate and former wrestling standout for the Chiefs, Gloucester County College and Delaware Valley University, where he won the NCAA Division III national championship at 184 pounds in 2009.
Police obtained search warrants for the vehicles of Austino, 26, of Hammonton, and Wilcox, of Philadelphia, as well as Austino’s home, after a two-month investigation revealed a large amount of marijuana being distributed in the township.
Detectives seized more than six pounds of raw marijuana and two pounds of edible marijuana candies during the search, as well as about $10,000 in cash, police said.
Austino was charged with distribution of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, conspiracy to distribute marijuana and additional drug offenses.
Wilcox was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, conspiracy to distribute marijuana, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and additional drug offenses.
The Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office, Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, Hammonton Police Department and Monroe Township Police Department assisted in the investigation.
