Buena Regional High School's boys soccer coach was arrested last week and charged with selling marijuana, Franklin Township police announced Tuesday.
Stevan Austino, 26, of Hammonton, and Michael Wilcox, 31, of Philadelphia, were arrested Jan. 22 after Franklin Township police conducted a motor vehicle stop in the parking lot of a business in the Malaga section of the Gloucester County township.
Austino and Buena Athletic Director Dave Albertson did not return calls for comment Tuesday night.
Police obtained search warrants for the vehicles of Austino and Wilcox, as well as Austino's home, after a two-month investigation revealed a large amount of marijuana being distributed in the township.
Detectives seized more than six pounds of raw marijuana and two pounds of edible marijuana candies during the search, as well as about $10,000 in cash, police said.
Austino was charged with distribution of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, conspiracy to distribute marijuana and additional drug offenses.
Wilcox was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, conspiracy to distribute marijuana, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and additional drug offenses.
The Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office, Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, Hammonton Police Department and Monroe Township Police Department assisted in the investigation.
Austino became head coach of the Buena boys soccer team in 2017. He graduated from Buena Regional in 2010 and Rutgers University-Camden in 2014.
