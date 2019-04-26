The Hometown Security Seminar

VINELAND — Business owners and other members of the community are invited to a security seminar next month to network and learn about ways to protect their business.

The Hometown Security Seminar, hosted by The Greater Vineland Chamber of Commerce and the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office, will run from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. May 29 in the Luciano Conference Center of Cumberland County College, according to a news release from the Prosecutor’s Office.

The seminar will also include suspicious activity reporting, cyber security and agro-terrorism, according to the release. Attendees will be able to ask questions of a panel made up of the state office of Homeland Security and Preparedness, State Police and FBI.

The event costs $10 and pre-registration is required. The chamber can be reached at 856-691-7400.

