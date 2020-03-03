CAMDEN — A California man on Monday admitted shipping 30 pounds of crystal methamphetamine and conspiring to send five kilograms of fentanyl to Atlantic City, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said.
Isabel Otanez-Sanchez, 26, of San Jacinto, California, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and a quantity of fentanyl in federal court before U.S. District Judge Noel Hillman, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
The conspiracy charge carries a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison, with a maximum of life, and a $10 million fine.
Law enforcement officers received information in September 2018 that an individual known as “Pancho,” later identified as Otanez-Sanchez, was shipping large quantities of drugs from California to New Jersey, according to the release. The following January, Otanez-Sanchez agreed to sell 30 pounds of meth to a law enforcement confidential source in Atlantic City.
Otanez-Sanchez, along with conspirator Jesus Zavala-Torres, hid 28 packages of meth inside a salvaged car that was shipped from California to New Jersey, according to the release. Agents recovered the packages from the car’s gas tank.
The informant met with Otanez-Sanchez and Zavala-Torres on Feb. 12, 2019, in Riverside, Caifornia, where the pair agreed to sell five kilograms of fentanyl that would be shipped to the informant in New Jersey just like the meth.
After the meeting, Otanez-Sanchez and Zavala-Torres were arrested and the fentanyl they intended to ship was recovered, according to the release.
Zavala-Torres previously pleaded guilty to his role in the conspiracy.
The Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations, Cherry Hill office, assisted in the investigation, as did HSI in Riverside; New Jersey State Police; the Hemet, California, Police Department; and the Atlantic City Task Force.
