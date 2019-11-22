Shooting at Pleasantville football game

Game attendees leave after shots rang out Friday night at a Pleasantville-Camden high school football playoff game.

 AHMAD AUSTIN / Staff Writer

PLEASANTVILLE — Calls to dispatchers in the moments after shots rang out at Pleasantville High School's football game against Camden last Friday illustrate the terror that gripped attendees. 

On the 911 calls, obtained by The Press of Atlantic City through an Open Public Records Act request to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, attendees can be heard detailing the few facts they could ascertain as they fled for safety.

One can be heard calming another man near him, though it's unclear if it was a victim.

When the dispatcher asked whether the caller knew the shooter, he said he did not, "but we need help like right now."

"Alright, they’re coming now, they’re coming now, bro. Relax," the man says to someone nearby.

Shots rang out in the third quarter of the game, just before 8:30 p.m. The target, Ibn Abdullah, a 27-year-old Atlantic City man, was hit and underwent surgery for critical injuries. A 15-year-old was grazed, and was treated at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, and released. A 10-year-old boy, Micah Tennant, died Wednesday at Cooper University Hospital in Camden from injuries to his neck.

Six people, including Abdullah, have been charged in the melee.

The alleged shooter, Alvin Wyatt, 31, of Atlantic City, was charged with one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. Abdullah was charged with first-degree unlawful possession of a handgun and certain persons not permitted to possess a handgun. Shahid Dixon, 27, Michael Mack, 27, and Tyrell Dorn, 28, all of Atlantic City, and Vance Golden, 26, of Pleasantville, were charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and certain persons not to possess a weapon. Dixon also was charged with eluding.

When the shots went off, spectators and players fanned out, running for the fenceline and the parking lots. 

Some thought to call even as they scrambled to safety.

One woman called out of concern for her grandson, a player.

"My grandson is stuck," she said, "and they’re shooting at Pleasantville High School."

The dispatcher responds: "OK, well, officers are there, and they’re handling the situation, OK?"

“Lord have mercy," the caller said quietly to herself. "Lord have mercy.”

One caller, even in the frenzy of the immediate aftermath, knew there were victims.

"OK, do you know if anybody's hurt?" the dispatcher asks after the caller reports the gunshots.

The man struggled to speak. Finally, he said, "I think two at least. ‘Cause as soon as they went off I ran."

Another was in an all-out run as he reached a dispatcher. His breathing was heavy and his footfalls on the pavement were audible.

The dispatcher told him they would send emergency responders.

"Alright, hurry up," the man said. "I don't want nobody to get hurt."

​Contact: 609-272-7260

cshaw@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressColtShaw

Tags

Staff Writer

I cover breaking news on the digital desk. I graduated from Temple University in Dec. 2017 and joined the Press in the fall of 2018. Previously, I freelanced, covering Pennsylvania state politics and criminal justice reform.

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Download The Press of Atlantic City App

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments