ATLANTIC CITY — A Camden County man was arrested Sunday after police found him sleeping in an abandoned apartment with a loaded handgun and a cigarette dipped in PCP.
At 11:53 a.m., Officers Maria Borsani and Auttika Taing responded to the Carolina Village Apartment in the 100 north block of North Carolina Avenue for a report of a man sleeping in an apartment in which the tenants had been evicted, according to a news release from city police. The leasing company wanted the man removed.
The officers woke up Phabian Jackson, 27, of Berlin, who was sleeping on a couch inside the apartment, police said, and told him to gather his belongings.
As Jackson was tending to his dog, Borsani found the loaded handgun on the couch and Jackson was arrested. Police found a cigarette on him that was wet from being dipped in PCP.
Jackson also had an active warrant for his arrest, police said, but did not say what the warrant was for.
Jackson, who is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, certain person not to possess a weapon and possession of a controlled dangerous substance, was remanded to the Atlantic County jail.
