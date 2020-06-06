A Woodlynne police officer has been suspended without pay pending an investigation of multiple complaints from the public about the officer's use of force, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.
The office's Special Prosecutions Unit has received videos along with complaints about the officer, according to a statement issued Friday night.
The officer has not been identified and no other information was provided about the circumstances involving the use-of-force instance or instances.
— Philadelphia Inquirer
