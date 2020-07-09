ATLANTIC CITY — A Camden man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after allegedly sexually assaulting a 61-year-old housekeeper at the Claridge Hotel.
At 3:14 p.m., patrol officers responded to the hotel, 123 South Indiana Avenue, for a report of a sexual assault, according to a news release from city police. Officers were told that a hotel employee was following the suspect, Kye Hardison, to the Boardwalk, where he was arrested without incident by Officer John Bell.
Detectives from the department’s Special Victims Unit investigated, finding that Hardison unlawfully entered a 12th floor room at the hotel, police said.
The victim, whose name was not released by police, went into the room and saw Hardison inside, according to the release. The woman left, but Hardison, who was not a registered occupant of the room, followed shortly after.
The woman then went back into the room and Hardison pushed her inside and physically and sexually assaulted her, police said. He then left the room and the hotel before he was arrested.
