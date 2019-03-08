MAYS LANDING — A Camden man pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter in the 2017 death of an Atlantic City man, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday.
Johnny Morgan, 34, was charged after punching Andrew McGarrigel, 53, in the head Nov. 3, 2017, on North Virginia Avenue, the Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release. During the altercation, McGarrigel fell to the ground and never regained consciousness.
McGarrigel died from his injuries at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, on Nov. 23.
The Southern Regional Medical Examiner's Office determined the cause of death was head injuries with complications, with homicide as the manner of death, the Prosecutor's Office said.
Morgan could face 15 years in prison, with 12½ years' parole ineligibility. Sentencing is scheduled for April 26.
He is currently housed at the Atlantic County jail.
