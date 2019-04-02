CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Authorities arrested three people on methamphetamine charges last week, one of whom fled and crashed his car in an attempt to escape, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office said Tuesday.
On Friday, members of the Prosecutor's Gangs, Guns and Narcotics Task Force, Lower Township police and the Drug Enforcement Administration's Atlantic County High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area concluded a six-month-long investigation into a meth-trafficking organization.
The Cape May County Regional SWAT Team and State Police searched three homes in the 100 block of Tennessee Avenue and the 100 block of Bentz Avenue in the Villas section of Lower Township and the 700 block of Academy Road in Cold Spring.
According to the Prosecutor's Office, authorities seized more than one pound of methamphetamine with a street value of about $30,000, along with $14,000 in cash and one vehicle.
During one of the searches, Terrance Mitchell, 28, of Philadelphia, attempted to escape in his vehicle, the Prosecutor's Office said. Lower Township police chased Mitchell for a short time. Later, Mitchell crashed his car by driving into a wooded area near Matthews Avenue and Route 9 in the Whitesboro section of Middle Township, the Prosecutor's Office said. Witnesses told officers about the crash and that the driver ran from the scene. Mitchell was found a short distance away and arrested.
Mitchell was charged with possession and distribution of methamphetamine, possession and distribution of drug paraphernalia, eluding in a motor vehicle, hindering apprehension, obstruction of justice and being a fugitive from justice in Pennsylvania.
Robert Bellemare, 47, of Villas, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, conspiracy to possess a controlled dangerous substance, conspiracy to distribute, money laundering, possession of marijuana and a disorderly persons offense.
Laura L. Abadie, 50, of Villas, was charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, conspiracy to possess CDS, conspiracy to distribute CDS and money laundering.
Mitchell and Abadie were both taken to the Cape May County jail. Bellemare was released on a summons.
