MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — In 2018 alone, the township collected 750 pounds of prescriptions drugs and police have deployed Narcan, an overdose-reversal drug, 33 times.
“For me, an important piece here is the Narcan, which I think is a good program,” Middle Township Police Chief Christopher Leusner said. “It gives us the opportunity to save lives and put people in treatment through our partners in the community.”
So far this year, township police have used Narcan 21 times, Leusner explained, adding that the rate police are using it seems to be increasing.
Deploying Narcan, as well as prescription drug drop boxes, a mobile unit providing information and resources about drug addiction called Hope One and community programming, are all tools that law enforcement and health officials in Cape May County are using to combat an epidemic of fatal overdoses, and it’s paying off.
While national statistics show that fatal overdoses are in decline, most of South Jersey is going in the opposite direction, except for Cape May.
A report published last week by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention with provisional 2018 data shows a 5.1% drop in fatal drug overdoses across the country from 2017 to 2018. If those numbers are confirmed, it would mark the first significant drop in overdose deaths since the 1990s.
However, Cape May was the only New Jersey county to see a fall in suspected drug-related deaths over that time, according to the state Department of Health data. In 2017, there were 169 drug-related deaths in Atlantic County, 59 in Cape May and 75 in Cumberland. Last year, those deaths spiked in Atlantic and Cumberland counties, rising to 190 and 113, respectively. Cape May dropped from 59 to 47.
“We believe there’s a lot of value to have an intervention earlier when someone is suffering from addiction,” Leusner said, adding that the township offers Narcan training for its residents and a drug counselor in their municipal court. “When someone comes in with a charge and it appears substance abuse is playing a role, we’re trying to connect that person with treatment right there on the spot.”
In Atlantic and Cumberland counties, where overdoses continue to rise, officials are working to combat drug abuse and connect people with services and treatment.
Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said the county is the “epicenter” of the crisis, calling it both an issue for law enforcement and public health. The county hosts 20 to 25 million people a year visiting, “and drug tourism is a reality,” he said.
Tyner said that the Atlantic/Cape May Recovery Court, in which nonviolent offenders struggling with addiction to complete intensive drug and alcohol treatment, gain employment, obtain education and pay court fines, along with AC-LEAD, a similar program aimed at early diversion, are working in the county.
And, the Prosecutor’s Office partners with the county Sheriff Eric Scheffler aboard Hope One, a mobile hub that can connect people to resourced and help. So far, the staff has referred more than 200 people to treatment, trained more than 150 people to use the overdose-reversal drug naloxone, the generic version of Narcan, and provided 40 people with photo identification, which are necessary to get into treatment.
“We didn’t get to where we are with the opioid epidemic overnight. It’s going to continue to be a persistent problem,” Tyner said. ”It affects every community within Atlantic County and we need everyone’s help. We need everyone’s help to fight this problem. “
Melissa Niles, Director of Cumberland County’s Human Services Department, said in an email Monday that they are partnering with the Prosecutor’s and Sheriff’s offices on several programs to combat opioid and other drug abuse. In addition to a 24-hour peer-to-peer recovery coach hotline, which was launched in 2017, the county hosts regular Narcan training.
Also, the county is preparing to launch a mobile unit called Recovery on Wheels, or ROW, that will provide access to treatment, information and referrals to support groups and medication-assisted treatment, needle disposal, health screenings and Hepatitis A vaccinations.
In Atlantic and Cape May counties, heroin, as well as methamphetamine and cocaine, are the most popular drugs, officials said, but fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, is also of concern.
Their concerns are on par with the CDC's provisional data, which showed rises in all those drugs except heroin, which has remained relatively stable.
According to a database the Washington Post created from the CDC’s data, the largest decline in drug overdoses from 2017 to 2018 came from painkillers. There were 14,495 fatal overdoses involving prescription painkillers in 2017, compared with 12,757 in 2018.
In 2017, Cape May County saw the most opioid prescriptions dispensed for every resident in the state, at a ratio of one prescription for every resident, according to state Attorney General statistics released in September.
CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — It’s a terrible story, but one too often told, DEA Agent Nicholas Kol…
This May, they became the first county in the state to deploy prescription drop boxes in all 12 police stations, including the State Police barracks in Woodbine.
“We’re not going to arrest our way out of this problem,” Leusner said. “We need to be focusing as much effort if not more in prevention efforts.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.