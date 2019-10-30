STONE HARBOR — Cape May County fire and law enforcement officials are investigating the cause of a two-alarm fire Tuesday night at an empty condominium complex.
At 11:14 p.m., city firefighters responded to a structure fire at Harbourview Condominiums, 8811 Third Avenue, Fire Chief Roger Stanford said.
A neighbor who saw flames coming from the building had called 911 and firefighters were there within four minutes, according to a news release from city police. All six of the building’s units were unoccupied and no injuries were reported.
Station 13, Tower 70, Cape May Court House’s Engine 70, and Green Creek’s Squad 73 responded, he said. The city’s Deputy Chief Bob McClure responded with five firefighters.
“Upon arrival, heavy fire was showing from the second floor window, with fire extending to the third floor,” Stanford said. “Crews from Quint 13 made an aggressive interior attack on the condo unit involved and quickly knocked down the fire.”
However, the blaze spread to the attic and roof and a second alarm was struck, he said.
Firefighters from Rio Grande’s Squad 72, Dennisville’s Engine 18 and Avalon’s Tower 11 responded, he said, and the fire was brought under control within 45 minutes.
The scene was cleared by 2 a.m. Wednesday, he said.
The front porch of the complex was taped off Wednesday morning, with visible damage to a unit on the second floor, extending to the roof.
“A great job by all, and thank you to our mutual aid partners,” Stanford said.
The county Fire Marshall, Prosecutor’s Office and city police are investigating.
Avalon covered the city’s Station 13 during the fire, and emergency medical services from Avalon also responded.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.