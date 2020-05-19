A Lower Township police officer was insulted Saturday during a dispute with the owner of a m…
The scammer is also using a masking application so the Sheriff’s Office's main phone number or other numbers may show up on a caller ID, according to the post.
“Please know that the Sheriff’s Office will NEVER, under any circumstances contact anyone by phone or otherwise and solicit money in any way,” according to the post. “If you have any questions or receive one of these phone calls, we recommend you terminate the call immediately.”
Residents can call the Sheriff’s Office at 609-463-6420 to confirm the legitimacy of any call or someone identifying themselves as a member of the Sheriff’s Office.
